Natalie Morales announces exit from NBC News

After 22 years, television journalist Natalie Morales has announced that she will depart NBC News.

The journalist announced the news on Friday, explaining that she plans to pursue "a new adventure," per the outlet.

Morales, 49, did not share what was on the docket for her in the future.

According to NBC, she will remain a correspondent for "Dateline" through the remainder of the year and will receive a farewell tribute on the "Today" show in the coming weeks.