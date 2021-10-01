Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

Natalie Morales announces exit from NBC News

The 'Dateline' correspondent did not share what's next for her

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for 10/01 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for 10/01

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

After 22 years, television journalist Natalie Morales has announced that she will depart NBC News.

The journalist announced the news on Friday, explaining that she plans to pursue "a new adventure," per the outlet.

Morales, 49, did not share what was on the docket for her in the future.

According to NBC, she will remain a correspondent for "Dateline" through the remainder of the year and will receive a farewell tribute on the "Today" show in the coming weeks.

Trending