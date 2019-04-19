Natalie Morales confirms she's leaving 'Access Hollywood' and 'Access Live'

Natalie Morales is bowing out of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Live” after three years as co-host of the daily entertainment news programs.

Morales will continue working for NBC News as West Coast anchor for “Today” and as a correspondent for “Dateline.” Her departure comes a month after “Access” underwent an executive producer shuffle with Maureen FitzPatrick replacing longtime leader Rob Silverstein. Word that Morales was on her way out of “Access” first surfaced last month in the Daily Mail.

Morales is not expected to be immediately replaced. Kit Hoover will remain anchor of the early-evening “Access” newsmagazine, and co-host with Scott Evans of the daytime news and talk show “Access Live.”

Here is a memo Morales sent to “Access” staffers as she announced her departure on Friday:

To my dear Access family:

And I do mean family! I have had a wonderful 3 years here with you and will treasure the memories and good times! Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for always bringing your A-game. I have so much to be grateful for and can’t name all of you… but I do have to especially thank Kit, Scott, Sibley and Liliana for making it always a fun day “at work.” And thanks to our incredible producers, crew, assistants, wardrobe, hair and makeup teams.. I mean truly, I have a long list and hope to thank you each personally. Keep being the little engine that could!

As an “Air Force” brat who has had to say goodbye one too many times in my life.. I prefer to say see you all later … and by later I mean on the next red carpet or on the lot! I’m just a few studio gates away after all. Please stay in touch!

All my best.

Natalie