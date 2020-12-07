Natalie Desselle Reid, ‘B.A.P.S.' and 'Eve' star, dead at 53

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has died. She was 53.

The news was confirmed on Monday by her manager, Dolores Robinson.

"Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning. Natalie was a bright light," the businesswoman wrote online. "She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career."

The cause of death has not been officially released.

WHITNEY COLLINGS, 'BAD GIRLS CLUB' STAR, DEAD AT 33

Robinson's daughter, actress Holly Robinson Peete, also addressed the sad news on Twitter.

"Just absolutely decimated by this news..." she wrote alongside several photos of the late star. "Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl."

DAVID LANDER, 'LAVERNE & SHIRLEY' ACTOR, DEAD AT 73

Reid was best known for starring in the 1997 film "B.A.P.S." alongside Halle Berry and Martin Landau. The film saw Reid's Mickey team up with Berry's Nisi to scam a wealthy man.

Berry said on Twitter she was "in total shock" and "completely heartbroken" by the news.

The actress was also known for playing Janie Egins in the sitcom "Eve," starring the rapper of the same name.

Additionally, she appeared in the 1997 television adaptation of "Cinderella," starring Whitney Houston and Brandy. She was featured on the musical's soundtrack, according to IMDb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid also appeared in the "Madea" franchise.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is survived by her husband, Leonard, and her children, Sereno, Summer and Sasha.

The Associated Press contributed to this report