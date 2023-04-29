Musician Bonnie Raitt postpones tour dates over 'medical situation'

Grammy-winning musician Bonnie Raitt is postponing performances scheduled for next month as she addresses a "medical situation" that requires surgery.

Raitt, 73, will not be performing at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend in two weeks. Her shows scheduled for May 17 to 23 in Athens, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will be performed at a later date.

"The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks," a statement posted to Raitt's Twitter account said.

"We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen," the statement continued.

It is unclear what exactly her medical situation entails.

Her show in Louisville has already been rescheduled for June 30 and her Indianapolis performance has been rescheduled for July 1. The dates for the shows in Athens and Pittsburgh are still to be determined.

"Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1st," the statement read. "Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time."

The statement confirmed that tickets for the initial dates will be valid for the rescheduled shows.

The postponed concerts were part of Raitt’s tour called "Just Like That," which began last year in support of her studio album. Prior to this tour, she had not been on tour since 2019.

Raitt was awarded the Song of the Year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February for her album’s title track, "Just Like That."