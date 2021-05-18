Ellen DeGeneres' toxic workplace scandal mocked at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted aired on Monday and took a jab at Ellen DeGeneres during its broadcast.

The show, an offshoot of the star-studded event that took place the night prior, was dedicated to honoring some of the best and most fan-beloved reality TV shows and stars. Among the many noteworthy moments that took place during the night was host Nikki Glaser bringing views through a mock "In Memoriam" segment that highlighted the difficult year that the daytime talk show host has undergone.

Glaser took to the stage to introduce the segment, which typically honors stars who have died in the past year, to introduce the "awkward" parody.

"I'd now like to take a somber-slash-awkward moment to acknowledge all that we've lost in the world of unscripted entertainment this year," she joked (via The Daily Mail).

From there, a screen reportedly flashed black-and-white images of various things in the reality TV world that were lost throughout the year such as "Scott Disick dating age-appropriate women 2006 - 2015," noting the reality star’s recent dalliances with several younger women, as well as "Joe Giudice's passport 1973-2019," which highlights the reality star’s deportation to Italy after serving time in jail.

However, one of the more pointed hits was a card that showed DeGeneres that mocked her recent scandal over allegations of fostering a toxic workplace environment.

"Ellen's reign of terror 2003-2021," the card read.

The latest season of DeGeneres’ show kicked off in September 2020 with an apology from the comedian about claims of a toxic workplace that marred the show over the summer.

In August 2020, Fox News learned three producers of the talk show were ousted after a number of employees voiced sexual misconduct claims.

In April 2020 , crew members of her namesake talk show leaked details about the television host's lack of support amid the coronavirus pandemic, including claims she left employees in the dark about the status of their jobs and pay. A major beauty influencer who appeared on her talk show in January also claimed DeGeneres was particularly "cold" and gave preferential treatment to A-list guests.

The following month, a former bodyguard who was assigned to protect DeGeneres during her hosting gig at the 2014 Oscars told us the star was "very cold."

In her September apology, DeGeneres addressed the accusations that she is much different on-air than in person despite her pledge to "be kind."

DeGeneres recently announced that her show will end in 2022 after the conclusion of Season 19. She joined "Today" host Savannah Guthrie for her first televised interview since announcing the news where she was asked directly if the ending of her show had anything to do with the allegations of a toxic workplace that marred the start of her latest season.

"If I was quitting I would not have come back this year. I really did think about not coming back. It was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy. I just kept saying to Portia [de Rossi] if I was a fan of somebody and even if I wasn't, I would think there must be some truth to it because it's not stopping. Right on the heels of that, I read in the press that there was a toxic work environment. I had no idea. I never saw anything that would even point to that," DeGeneres said.