Marvel unveils slate of upcoming movies through 2023 following coronavirus delays

Marvel is hoping to get people back into the theaters following the coronavirus pandemic by unveiling its highly anticipated upcoming slate of movies through 2023.

On Monday, Marvel Entertainment debuted a new teaser trailer for the next installments in what’s been dubbed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which makes up the roster of heroes and characters in the "Avengers" world.

In addition to revealing release dates for titles such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," the video also offers a first look at the highly anticipated film "Eternals."

The video begins on a note of nostalgia, by showing a sizzle reel of some of the most fan-beloved moments throughout the franchise, including the climactic battle in the 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame."

While the clips play, narration from late Marvel Comics giant Stan Lee discussing the concept of family plays in the background.

After that, footage from both "Eternals" and the recently-debuted trailer for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" appears in order to get viewers hyped for new heroes joining the universe.

Eternals was first teased in 2018 but its release, like many, was waylaid by the pandemic. Now, in addition to the hype that was already at its back, "Eternals" can boast having now-Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director win for "Nomadland," at the helm.

The video then reveals title cards for upcoming movies starting with "Black Widow" in July and going all the way to "Guardians" in May of 2023.

The current Marvel movie slate is as follows:

"Black Widow": July 9th, 2021

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings": September 3rd, 2021

"Eternals": November 5th, 2021

"Spider-Man: No Way Home": December 17th, 2021

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness": March 25th, 2022

"Thor: Love and Thunder": May 6th, 2022

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever": July 8th, 2022

"The Marvels": November 11th, 2022

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania": February 17th, 2023

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3": May 5th, 2023

The teaser also includes a brief glimpse of the number 4, which fans know to be a hint that Marvel Comics’ "first family," The Fantastic Four, will make their way into the MCU at some point in the near future.

Marvel Entertainment boss Kevin Feige previously announced that a project involving the classic characters was in the works, but there's been no more information beyond that.

The video concludes with the words "see you at the movies" posted on the screen, signaling that the superhero franchise is ready to get back to business as usual.