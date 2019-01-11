MSNBC’s Brian Williams mocks Beto O’Rourke for livestreaming trip to dentist

Before closing his show on Thursday night, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams had some fun at the expense of several Democratic politicians who have recently taken to social media to prove “they’re just like us.”

Beto O’Rourke, the congressman from Texas who may be running for president in 2020 after his defeat against Ted Cruz in the midterm elections, drew a ton of attention when he livestreamed his trip to the dentist on Instagram and had his teeth cleaned as he spoke to his followers about the ongoing debate over border security.

Williams began by knocking O’Rourke for his “$90 million” Senate seat defeat and how he made news because he got his teeth cleaned.

MSNBC’S BRIAN WILLIAMS MOCKS PELOSI, SCHUMER REBUTTAL: IT LAUNCHED ‘A THOUSAND MEMES’ WHILE THEY WERE STILL TALKING

“And we know that because he thought it was important enough to share with all of us on social media,” Williams said. “You can imagine the comments, many of them along the lines of ‘Thank God this wasn’t Beto’s day to see the proctologist.”

The “11th Hour” host observed that it “seems so important” for politicians, especially Democrats, to “show us that they eat food and drink beverages just like us.”

He pointed to numerous examples of high-profile Democrats who have posted on social media doing mundane activities like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, cooking in her kitchen and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, making gumbo with her sister.

Williams also singled out Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, who received plenty of ridicule for the livestream of her drinking a beer, which he thought was proving “she’s just like similar beverage enthusiasts in kitchens all across our great country.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The MSNBC anchor gave credit for this latest trend in Democratic politics to Republican President Gerald Ford, who he called a “normal Michigander” and highlighted that in the White House, he both “toasted and buttered his own English muffin every morning” as he demonstrated to the press.

“Thankfully, there was no social media in 1974. We know the president went to the dentist, but no one had yet dared to dream that someday, there could be live coverage of a teeth cleaning,” Williams concluded.