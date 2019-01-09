MSNBC’s Brian Williams mocks Pelosi, Schumer rebuttal: It launched ‘a thousand memes’ while they were still talking

On Tuesday night, an MSNBC panel had some fun at the expense of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, for their response to President Donald Trump’s primetime address from the Oval Office.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams took note of the memes Pelosi and Schumer's rebuttal birthed with many people comparing the Democratic leaders to angry parents and the classic American Gothic painting.

Williams asked former Democratic strategist James Carville why responses to Pelosi and Schumer’s remarks are “so bad.”

“This Chuck and Nancy visual tonight launched a thousand memes while they were still talking,” Williams said. “There was an American Gothic meme, there was a ‘Your mother and I are very upset you stayed out so late’ meme. And someone has to account for Bobby Jindal his guest appearance in 'Gone with the Wind' and for Rubio drinking water. But this visual from tonight goes down in the pantheon.”

PELOSI, SCHUMER SPARK LAUGHS ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR 'ANGRY PARENTS' REBUTTAL TO TRUMP ADDRESS

Carville responded by saying these rebuttals “seldom” work.

“I don’t think they wanted to do it. I don’t think they should’ve done it. And I guarantee you at the staff meeting tomorrow morning, somebody is gonna get, you know, chewed out pretty good about this whole thing,” Carville chuckled. “I’ve been more excited about colonoscopies than he was giving his speech tonight. He didn’t want to be there!”

The "11th Hour" anchor also mocked how Pelosi and Schumer shared a “little, tiny, modest, wooden podium.”

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele expressed that he “didn’t know” what the Democrats were trying to accomplish and that the message was “lost in the visual.”