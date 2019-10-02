MSNBC's Rachel Maddow declares Trump will be 'impeached,' suggests Barr, Pompeo could 'find their necks at risk'

Liberal MSNBC host Rachel Maddow declared without hesitation Tuesday night that President Trump "will be impeached" and suggested that Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could also "find their necks at risk."

Appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Maddow began by laughing about the simplicity of the Ukraine scandal since Trump openly admitted to having the conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about investigating the Bidens and provided the "evidence."

"In terms of whodunnit, he did it and he admits it, and now he's going to be impeached for it," Maddow said to a cheering audience.

Maddow expressed skepticism about whether Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will keep his word and take a potential Trump impeachment to trial in the Senate, but she saw the possibility of Republican lawmakers turning on the president down the road.

"This behavior by the president is so simple and it's so indefensible, you can't go to another country and ask them for help against your likely opponent in the next election. You just can't," Maddow explained. "And it may be that Republicans decide either to save their own skins or because of their conscience or their patriotism that they want to be on the right side of history on this. And I don't think they're deciding now. I think they'll decide as it plays out."

When asked by Stephen Colbert if Barr and Pompeo were "political sacrificial lambs" for their involvement in the probes into the origins of the Russia investigation as well as the Ukraine controversy, Maddow responded by implying they're in hot water as well.

"When it comes to Secretary of State Pompeo and Attorney General Barr, they are people who do not have the kind of immunity from prosecution that the president does. We have put an attorney general in prison in the past in this country for participating in presidential schemes," Maddow continued. "If Barr and Pompeo were participating in this, and ultimately if there's going to be accountability for, they're not only in moral trouble, they could potentially be in real ethical and legal trouble and I think that matters to both of them.

"I think they'll take it so far, but ultimately, both of them are going to find their necks at risk here."