MSNBC's Brian Williams pushes back after Nicolle Wallace says Beto O'Rourke is victim of negative coverage

MSNBC's Brian Williams took exception to co-anchor Nicolle Wallace when she suggested that 2020 presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was receiving unjust media coverage.

Offering post-debate coverage Wednesday night, Wallace shared an observation following O'Rourke's sit-down with MSNBC host Chris Matthews.

"He's so interesting," Wallace said. "He does always- is like a magnet for criticism. I mean, he gets some of the snarkiest coverage in the political press out of anybody."

"Of late," Williams interjected.

"Not really," she doubled down. "Since he appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, it's been all downhill."

The "11th Hour" anchor told Wallace, "During the [race against Sen. Ted Cruz], he had a nice cruise all by himself," later suggesting that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg edged out the former congressman for favorable coverage.

"My position is that I will vote for the nominee's vehicle, whoever you all settle on," Wallace said to the liberal panel. "But, he is singled out and treated harshly."

During an interview last month, Wallace asked O'Rourke directly to "play media critic" and asked what journalists could do better in covering his campaign.