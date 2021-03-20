'Mrs. Doubtfire' fans insist there's a rumored NC-17 cut in existence after viral tweet

Mrs. Doubtfire may have been a naughty nanny.

Fans of the 1993 film starring Robin Williams are demanding to see the racy NC-17 version of the film after a viral tweet suggested it exists. Twitter account Film Facts claimed that the late actor "improvised so much" while filming the Chris Columbus-directed flick that "that there were PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 cuts of the film."

Now, Twitter users are begging to get their hands on this risqué cut.

"The public deserves to see the NC-17 Mrs. Doubtfire," wrote one fan. "NC 17 Miss. Doubtfire is what the world needs after over a year of Covid," chimed in another.

Some users even joked about giving up their $1,400 stimulus checks for a chance to watch this iconic edit of the movie, which ended up with a PG-13 rating.

The existence of R- and NC-17-rated versions of "Mrs. Doubtfire" stems from a 2015 Yahoo Entertainment interview with Columbus, who praised the "Mork & Mindy" star for his incredible acting and improvisational skills.

Williams was "without a doubt, the best actor I’ve worked with," the director, who’s also known for "Home Alone," said.

He explained that in order to better facilitate Williams’ gift for improvisation, multiple cameras were positioned at all angles — "like shooting a documentary" — to best capture the comic actor’s facial expressions.

"For instance, in the dinner scene toward the end of the movie, the other actors had no idea what he was going to say," Columbus said. "And it was getting their expressions and reactions the first time they ever heard him say something like that."

With Williams’ ability to rapidly spit jokes, Columbus ended up with four different versions of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ on the editing floor. "Literally, a PG-rated version of the film, PG-13, R and NC-17," he revealed.

Mara Wilson, who played Williams’ daughter in the movie, also confirmed that there might be an R-rated edit out there somewhere since the star liked to push boundaries and test limits.

"I don’t know about NC-17, but with some of the things [Robin] said, I’m sure there was probably an R cut somewhere," the actress, now 33, said on Logo’s "Cocktails & Classics" in 2016.

Fans will still get another version of the character one way or another, because the story has been adapted into a musical — though its premiere on Broadway is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.