Mourners honor Queen Elizabeth II: She ‘spread her love across the world’

Queen Elizabeth II looked over the United Kingdom throughout her 70-year reign, and mourners from near and far waited hours to pay their respects to the British monarch after her death last week.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Approximately 750,000 people are expected to travel to London in the coming days, with waiting times expected to be anywhere from 17 to 35 hours. This will be the British public's last chance to give their final farewell to Her Majesty.

Mourners opened up about what Queen Elizabeth II meant to them, as they continue to honor her life and legacy.

"She was our queen for 70 years, and her service was completely unmistakable," one person told Fox News Digital.

"She worked so hard and put so much effort in… her heart and soul into her job, as well as working so hard and doing so much for our country. She spread her love across the world."

King Charles III ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died last week at the age of 96.

Prince William was given the title of Prince of Wales after his father became King Charles III.

"It's obviously a really important moment in history. We will never have a monarch like her again," another individual remarked.

Fox News Digital spoke with a person who said he’s been queued for six hours with his mother to see the queen lying in state.

"It's been one of the most moving days of my life… to say thank you and goodbye to an amazing, amazing person."

He continued to say that waiting for many hours was the most "symbolic way" to "get close as possible" to Queen Elizabeth II for an official farewell.

Others pointed out that losing the British monarch felt similar to mourning a family member, as Her Majesty touched the lives of millions across the globe.

"I grew up celebrating the Silver Jubilee, and royal weddings… the queen was part of our Christmas Day… she's been that kind of constant. I really have respected her," another person added.

"The queen's speech [comes] from the heart. I've just found it really powerful… she’s meant a lot."

