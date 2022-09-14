Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to leave Buckingham Palace before lying-in-state at Westminster Hall

Horses undergo special training for Queen Elizabeth's gun carriage procession to Westminster Hall

Horses, troops and military bands performed a full dress rehearsal before daybreak for the procession that will take Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Parliament’s Westminster Hall. Officials say the horses taking part have undergone special training for the Wednesday afternoon event, including how to handle mourners and flowers and flags being thrown toward the procession, according to The Associated Press.

King Charles III will lead the procession behind the carriage, which will be draped in the Royal Standard. The journey is expected to last around 40 minutes.

Once in Westminster Hall, the queen's coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque and topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre. Each corner of the platform will be guarded 24-hours-a-day by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will conduct a short service attended by members of the Royal Family, before the Hall is opened to the public. It is expected that hundreds of thousands of mourners will be able to pay their respects in the 11th-Century building, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster and the heart of the British government.

