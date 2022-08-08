Expand / Collapse search
Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee: American musician and bad boy from the 80s, 90s, and now

Tommy Lee is famously known as the drummer in Mötley Crüe and Pamela Anderson's ex-husband

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Young Tommy Lee smiling in 1989
    Tommy Lee founded heavy metal band, Mötley Crüe, with bassist Nikki Sixx in 1981. The band also included lead singer Vince Neil and lead guitarist Mick Mars. ( Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

  • Tommy Lee hugging Pamela Anderson at the 1995 Grammy Awards A&M Party
    Tommy Lee married "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson in 1995, less than a week after they first met. He allegedly kicked Pamela Anderson, which landed him six months of county jail time in 1998. They divorced that same year.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

  • Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1995
    Hulu released a miniseries titled "Pam and Tommy" which offered insight into the relationship between Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee. Actor Sebastian Stan and actress Lily James play the couple in the 2022 Hulu series. (S. Granitz/WireImage)

  • Tommy Lee sitting with his son Brandon Thomas in 2003
    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had two sons together during their marriage. Their oldest is Brandon Thomas and their youngest is Dylan Jagger. (Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

  • Tommy Lee with wife Brittany Furlan in 2021 at the MTV Video Music Awards
    Tommy Lee married American TV personality, comedian, and actress Brittany Furlan in 2019. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

  • Tommy Lee drumming for Motley Crue in 1984
    Tommy Lee’s first marriage was to model Elaine Starchuk. The two were married from 1984-1985.  (Larry Marano/Getty Images)

  • Tommy Lee with ex-wife Heather Locklear
    Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe poses backstage with his second wife, Heather Locklear. The couple was married from 1986-1993. They divorced following rumors Lee was cheating on Locklear with a porn star. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

  • Tommy Lee drumming for a Motley Crue studio portrait in 1985
    Mötley Crüe released hit albums including "Shout at the Devil" in 1983, "Girls, Girls, Girls" in 1987, and "Dr. Feelgood" in 1989. (Ross Marino/Getty Images)

  • Tommy Lee drumming on tour for Motley Crue in 2022
    Tommy Lee took a break from Mötley Crüe from 1999 until 2004. The band toured in 2022 with Def Leppard and Poison. They have sold over 100 million albums across the globe. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

  • Tommy Lee smiling in 2019
    Tommy Lee is known to moon crowds of fans at the end of each concert. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

