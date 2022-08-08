Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee: American musician and bad boy from the 80s, 90s, and now
Tommy Lee is famously known as the drummer in Mötley Crüe and Pamela Anderson's ex-husband
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.