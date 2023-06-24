Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx on daughter Ruby, 3, joining the band's world tour: 'Get to be a dad and a rock star'

Nikki Sixx is on a world tour with Mötley Crüe, and his 3-year-old daughter Ruby is along for the ride.

Over Father's Day weekend, the 64-year-old bassist and songwriter performed alongside his bandmates and co-headliners Def Leppard at gigs in Clisson, France, and Dessel, Belgium.

Sixx shares Ruby with wife Courtney Sixx, 37, whom he married in 2014. He is also father to sons Gunner, 32, and Decker, 28, and daughter Storm, 39, who he shares with his ex-wife Brandi Brandt, 54, as well as daughter Frankie-Jean, 22, from his previous marriage to Donna D'Errico, 55.

In an interview with People magazine, the musician expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to tour the world with his youngest child.

"I get to be a dad and a rock star all in the same 24 hours, and, honestly, I don’t know which one I work harder at. But I love it," Sixx said. "My older kids are either in college or working, and having Ruby out on the road keeps my head grounded.

"Part of the agreement for me to get out and tour again is if I can take my family with me," he added.

The World Tour kicked off in February in Atlantic City and continues with shows in Latin America, Europe and Oceania before wrapping up in November.

On May 15, Courtney shared her excitement over joining Sixx on the road with Ruby.

"I’m a happy girl to be in London with Nikki, Ruby and the band!," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with Sixx.

"So grateful to get to experience 17 countries in 2 months and watch my man play his booty off."

Sixx told People he and Ruby have established a routine before every one of his performances.

"One of Ruby and my favorite things to do is the 'king walk' from dad's dressing room to the stage, She always holds my hand and sings 'Let It Go' from ‘Frozen’ but [then] breaks into 'Wild Side,'" he said, referring to the power ballad from the 2013 Disney musical movie and Mötley Crüe's 1987 hit.

"She makes me play it on repeat in the car," Courtney told the outlet.

Sixx and his fellow Mötley Crüe bandmates rose to fame in the early 1980s glam rock era and are known for their avant-garde stage makeup and costumes.

Courtney told People Ruby likes to emulate her famous father's onstage looks.

"Cutest thing ever is watching daddy put his stage makeup on her and watching her put matching sparkle tape on her shoes," she said.

While on tour, Sixx and Ruby have enjoyed hot chocolates in Budapest, a horse and carriage ride in Poland and rides at Tivoli Gardens amusement park in Copenhagen, according to People.

Mötley Crüe was founded in 1981 by Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and lead vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon. The band's current lineup includes Sixx, Lee, vocalist Vince Neil and guitarist John 5. John 5 filled in for the band's longtime guitarist Mick Mars, who announced his retirement in October 2022.

Courtney told People that "Uncle Tommy" is Ruby's favorite Mötley Crüe member aside from her father.

"Obsessed," she added. "It's so cute."

On Friday, Sixx shared a photo of himself holding Ruby with father and daughter wearing matching face paint.

"All my kids are road dogs," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

"Makes them quick on their feet. They learn to roll with the changes and not complain. They see all kinds of different people and try different (not always good either) food. Planes, trains and automobiles for months on end.

"For me I get to feel connected to home. I have two families. My band and my wife and children. Feeling pretty grateful. Thank you for putting up with us."