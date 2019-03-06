Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx has 'no clue' why alleged rape story was included in band's memoir

Mötley Crüe band member Nikki Sixx is walking back the details of a highly controversial story of sexual assault that appeared in the band’s 2001 memoir “The Dirt.”

The rocker was asked in a recent interview about a very dark story in which he allegedly took advantage of a woman at a party along with another member of the band. However, now Sixx claims that the story was “possibly greatly embellished” or outright “made up.”

Sixx was asked in an interview with Rolling Stone about the book, which was written by the group with author Neil Strauss, in it he described a night in which he was pulled into a small room at a party by a woman that began having sex with him. Soon after, Sixx describes how he left the room and returned with bandmate Tommy Lee and tricked the woman into having sex with Lee while thinking she was having sex with him.

Sixx alleges in the book that he woke up the next morning to hear that the woman claimed she had been raped the night before while hitchhiking home. He describes first feeling relief that she wasn't upset over what he did, but understood that he’d definitely crossed a line.

The rocker previously told the outlet that the story may not have happened the way it went down in the book. However, in a later statement, he explained that his past struggles with drugs and alcohol may have led to a complete fabrication of the facts.

“The book was written in 2000 during a really low point in my life. I had lost my sobriety and was using drugs and alcohol to deal with a disintegrating relationship which I still to this day regret how I handled..I honestly don’t recall a lot of the interviews with Neil,” Sixx wrote.

The star notes that he went to rehab in 2001 and regrets not doing his interviews for “The Dirt” after getting sober.

As for the alleged rape incident, Sixx admitted he doesn’t recall any details.

“I don’t actually recall that story in the book beyond reading it. I have no clue why its in there other than I was outta my head and it’s possibly greatly embellished or [I] made it up. Those words were irresponsible on my part. I am sorry,” he said. “There is a lot of horrible behavior in the book. What I can tell you is that we all lived to regret a lot and learned from it. We own up to all our behavior that hurt our selves [sic], our families, friends and any innocents around us.”

“The Dirt” has been thrust back into the limelight thanks to the fact that it will be the basis of the upcoming Netflix original biopic of the same name about the band’s rise to fame and subsequently ruthless party lifestyle.