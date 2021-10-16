Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil transported to hospital after falling off stage during concert: report

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after falling off the stage during a performance, according to reports.

The 60-year-old rocker was performing at a concert at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to TMZ, Neil had already completed a few songs before he stepped to the edge of the stage and tumbled off of it, landing on cement.

The fall was allegedly caused by an apparent speaker that he didn't see.

The outlet reports that his team believed he might have broken ribs. He was transported by an ambulance, according to the report.

Reps for Neil did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. The outlet reports that he believed to be "alert" and will be OK.

Neil was not on stage with Mötley Crüe but was performing with his band. His bandmembers kept the show going on with his guitarist, Jeff Blando, taking over vocals, the report further states.

Back in June, the singer fell victim to another mishap in what was his first on-stage solo performance. While headlining the Boone River Valley Festival in Iowa, reports suggested Neil elected to call the show a wrap on the 14th song after performing a medley of Crüe classics and "Dr. Feelgood."

When Neil hit a cover of the Beatles’ "Helter Skelter" he reportedly had initially forgotten the lyrics to the record before later tapping out due to his inability to carry notes after his voice gave way.

"I'm sorry, guys," Neil lamented to the crowd during his performance of "Girls, Girls, Girls."

"It's been a long time playing – my f--king voice is gone. We love you and we'll hopefully see you next time, man," he said as he exited stage left while his band continued to jam out and sing background vocals, according to video footage obtained by Loudwire .

Mötley Crüe, along with their fellow heavy metal cronies, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to hit the road on a stadium tour in the summer of 2022 after postponing the tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.