Morgan Wallen fans left disappointed over country star's 'I'm the Problem' tour

Country fans were upset Morgan Wallen seemingly missed a few stops on his upcoming tour to support his fourth studio album.

Wallen, 31, revealed he'll hit the road this summer on the "I'm the Problem" tour, but devoted followers were disappointed the "Last Night" singer only had a handful of dates slated around the country, as opposed to his last two-year "One Night At a Time" tour.

Set to launch in Houston, Texas, in June, Wallen will have a rotating lineup of guests for the tour, including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel.

"Where is the east coast and the south on here?? VA, SC, GA, TN," one fan wrote after Wallen shared his new tour announcement.

Another fan wondered the same, and wrote, "Where’s the east coast!? The south!?!? Morgan you got some splainin to do!"

"What is this tour schedule," another user questioned on Instagram. "Closest I've is a 9hr drive from ga. You better be adding more in the south."

One fan wrote, "Only Wisconsin for the Midwest??? Shame. Minnesota sold out both your dates on the last tour."

"NY dates!? Please tell me you're adding more dates," one Wallen fan wrote, while others worried about the price tag to attend a show. "Lower the price big dawg $600 is crazy," one fan wrote.

Despite the complaints about locations, the "Whiskey Glasses" singer had thousands of people praising his name and waiting for the day they could see Wallen in concert.

"Let this man throw as many chairs as he wants," one fan joked, alluding to Wallen's 2024 chair-throwing incident when he was arrested outside of Eric Church's Nashville bar.

The "Chasing You" singer was "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital at the time. He was originally charged with disorderly conduct — a misdemeanor — and three counts of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Wallen, who was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, pleaded guilty, according to Fox 17 . Judge Cynthia Chappell sentenced the country music star to seven days at a DUI education center, along with two years of supervised probation.

Another Canadian fan begged, "Americans stay out of Toronto. This is our time. You have your own dates."

"Stop the whiney nonsense," one fan wrote. "True fans travel!!! I'm excited to go just 5 hours over my 12 hour trip last year!"

Wallen named his fourth studio album, "I'm the Problem," and the title track is set to be released Jan. 31.

In the 10 years since he released his debut EP and became a professional singer-songwriter, Wallen has broken records left and right and earned acclaim among his peers in the country music community.

"We made so many lifelong memories on the ‘One Night at a Time World Tour,’ and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night," Wallen said in a statement. "As I've been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the 'I'm the Problem Tour.' See y'all there."

