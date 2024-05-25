Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar postpones opening weekend, enrages fans

Morgan Wallen's This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen was set to open its doors Memorial Day Weekend

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Morgan Wallen’s fans not worried about his Nashville concert being canceled due to court hearing Video

Morgan Wallen’s fans not worried about his Nashville concert being canceled due to court hearing

Morgan Wallen’s fans told OutKick they "knew" the country music star would be at Nashville concert despite his scheduled court hearing. The "Last Night" singer is facing legal trouble after he allegedly threw a chair off a rooftop bar.

Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar will not open its doors on Memorial Day weekend.

Wallen partnered with TC Restaurant Group to open This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen in Nashville. The restaurant group issued a statement, saying that the process to open the establishment "requires more time" and would not be ready by the holiday weekend.

"We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process," a representative at TC Restraunt Group Fox News Digital.

Country singer Morgan Wallen wears gold chains with a black T-shirt

Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar has postponed its grand opening at the very last minute. (Toni Anne Barson)

The statement continued, "When we open, we want This Bar to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience this Memorial Day weekend. Rest assured it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to welcoming guests soon."

MORGAN WALLEN'S NASHVILLE BAR SIGN DENIED BY COUNCIL DUE TO SINGER'S ‘HARMFUL’ BEHAVIOR

On May 4, Wallen announced the grand opening of his bar at one of his three shows at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. At the time, Morgan did not give a specific date that his bar would open, according to Billboard.

On the official Instagram account for the bar, there is only a panoramic video of downtown Nashville with the name of Wallen's bar and "Coming Summer 2024." The video was posted 14 weeks ago.

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Fans took to the comment section of the post to show their disappointment after planning to visit Wallen's bar over the long weekend.

Country star Morgan Wallen holds a guitar during concert.

Wallen fans became enraged after planning their holiday weekend around his Nashville bar's grand opening. (John Shearer)

"Glad I got here after an 8-hour drive & only a news article an hour ago…" one user wrote. 

Another added, "I’m assuming the opening got delayed? Pretty bummed seeing we purchased flights hotel and all travel arrangements coming from New Hampshire- a lot of hard-earned money."

"Dang I drove 12 hours for this…" another user wrote.

A source told Billboard that the postponing of Wallen's bar has nothing to do with Nashville Metro Council’s decision this week to deny the approval of an external sign for the bar.

Singer Morgan Wallen wears backwards hat on stage.

The Nashville Metropolitan Council rejected the bar's plan to display a 20-foot sign outside the building. (Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Nashville Metropolitan Council rejected plans to display a 20-foot sign advertising the bar on the downtown Nashville strip due to the singer's past controversies, including his past use of a racial slur and allegedly throwing a chair off a Nashville rooftop. 

The resolution would have allowed the bar’s ownership group to hang a large, neon-lighted sign outside the venue, similar to other country stars' Nashville bars, including Luke Bryan's, Miranda Lambert's and others. However, the council voted 30-3 to deny the sign's placement. 

"I don't want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who's throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs," Council member Delishia Porterfield said, according to The Tennessean

Morgan Wallen smiling in a jean jacket and backwards hat holding his guitar

Morgan Wallen's "harmful" actions led to Nashville Metropolitan Council's decision to reject his plan to display the large advertising sign. (Getty Images)

District 24 Council member Brenda Gadd stated that Wallen is "someone who continues to get second chances," according to the outlet.

District 14 Council member Jordan Huffman added, "Mr. Wallen is a fellow East Tennessean. He gives all of us a bad name. His comments are hateful; his actions are harmful." Additionally, Council member Antoinette Lee said those speaking up might "help folks who are doing these harmful actions think twice."

On April 7, Wallen was charged with three felony counts by the Metro Nashville Police Department after a chair he allegedly threw off the roof of the six-story Chief's bar landed on Broadway near two police officers.

The "Last Night" singer was "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital at the time.

Morgan Wallen smiling in 2024 mugshot in blue button-down shirt

Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday, April 8 after reportedly throwing a chair from the roof of a bar. (Metro Nashville PD/X)

Wallen did not appear at his first court hearing earlier this month.

Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, appeared on Wallen's behalf instead after waiving the country music star's first appearance. He explained the court date was a "settlement," in which Wallen's legal team and the district attorney's office could have a conversation about the case.

Morgan Wallen smiles on stage during a concert

According to Wallen's lawyer, the country music star will appear in court on Aug. 15. (John Shearer)

"This is obviously a very complicated case," Robinson told reporters after the hearing. "It's not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses."

Robinson explained they "reset" the case for Aug. 15, and Wallen would be in attendance for that date.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

