©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Morgan Wallen completes $500K donation pledge to Black-led groups following his racial slur scandal

Wallen faced backlash after a video of him using the N-word surfaced on the internet

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Morgan Wallen has completed his $500,000 donation pledge to Black-led groups, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Wallen pledged $100,000 to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville earlier this month, the country music star's manager Seth England told Fox News Digital.

The "Sand In My Boots" singer donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC). $135,000 of the $300,000 was redistributed to other organizations by the BMAC, according to USA Today. Another $100,000 went to Rock Against Racism via Big Loud Records, the outlet reported.

Wallen made headlines in February after a video surfaced of him using the N-word.

Wallen received backlash online and in the country music industry. Even though he was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, Wallen was not included in the ceremony in any capacity. He was also dropped by his record label and his music was banned from iHeartRadio.

Wallen opened up about the video and his choice to use a racial slur months after the video surfaced in an interview with Michael Strahan.

Wallen faced backlash in the country music industry including being barred from attending the Billboard Music Awards despite earning six nominations.

Wallen faced backlash in the country music industry including being barred from attending the Billboard Music Awards despite earning six nominations. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

"I was around some of my friends and we just, we say dumb stuff together. In our minds it's playful. It sounds ignorant but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong," Wallen said. "We were all clearly drunk and I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving. I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."

Wallen recently announced dates for his 2022 concert tour.

Wallen recently announced dates for his 2022 concert tour. ( Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

