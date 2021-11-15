Morgan Wallen announces 2022 concert tour following racial slur scandal, awards show ban

Morgan Wallen is taking it upon himself to get back into the swing of performing — even as he continues to be outcast by some in the music industry for drunkenly spewing a racial slur last year.

"Here we come," Wallen tweeted on Monday when he announced "The Dangerous Tour," which expects him to be on the road in the U.S. for nearly eight months in 2022.

For the road trip, Wallen is set to kick off the first leg on Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, and wrap up on Sept. 24 at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 46-city tour will see stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 9 and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 17.

MORGAN WALLEN SAYS PAST RACIAL SLUR WAS 'IGNORANT,' WAS INTENDED AS 'PLAYFUL' IN FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER SCANDAL

The "Wasted on You" performer became embattled in scandal when he hurled the n-word in a video captured by a neighbor and posted to social media in 2020, for which the 28-year-old was subsequently suspended by his record label, Big Loud Records, and conglomerates like iHeartRadio, which pulled his music from its stations.

Wallen waited months before publicly breaking his silence on the incident, sharing a handwritten letter to fans on social media in April.

MORGAN WALLEN BANNED FROM AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, STILL NOMINATED FOR COUNTRY MUSIC CATEGORIES

Wallen was then deemed ineligible for the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards the same month.

Last week, the country star went on to lose out on album of the year to Chris Stapleton at the CMAs.

Following the loss, Wallen penned a message to his fans on Twitter, writing that he was thanking God for his "Blessings."

"I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all," Wallen tweeted on Wednesday night.

ERIC CHURCH SAYS MORGAN WALLEN'S USE OF N-WORD WAS 'INDEFENSIBLE'

In May, Wallen had a performance dry run when he took the stage for the first time at Kid Rock’s restaurant and bar in Nashville, Tennessee, seemingly in front of a packed house, a video shared by one TikTok user appeared to suggest.

In the clip, Wallen is seen taking the stage as fans applauded him — many of them appeared surprised to even see him.

Acknowledging that it had been a while since he played to such a crowd, the crooner settled in and performed "Wasted on You" and "Whiskey Glasses."

Despite the tour announcement, Wallen is still banned from attending the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21.