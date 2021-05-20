Morgan Wallen back on stage at Kid Rock’s bar after racial slur incident

Morgan Wallen is back performing following his controversy for uttering a racial slur.

The country singer was taken to task for hurling the N-word back in February and since the fateful moment, which led to Wallen’s record label, Big Loud Records, suspending him and conglomerates like iHeartRadio pulling the 27-year-old’s music from their stations, Wallen seems to be trying to reinsert himself into the good graces of country music.

Wallen was deemed ineligible for the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards in April and now he appears to have a leg to stand on thanks to Kid Rock, who on Wednesday night, allowed Wallen to take the stage at Rock’s restaurant and bar in Nashville, Tenn., seemingly in front of a packed house, according to a video shared by one TikTok user.

It was the first time Wallen had graced a stage of this magnitude since the drunken outing and in the midst of a global pandemic.

In the clip, Wallen is seen taking the stage as fans applauded him -- many of them appeared surprised to even see him out in the wild.

Acknowledging that it had been a while since he played to such a crowd, the crooner settled in and performed "Wasted on You" and "Whiskey Glasses."

Despite Wallen’s record sales for "Dangerous: The Double Album" breaking the glass ceiling in the wake of the incident, which was recorded by a neighbor, the country star was also scratched as a performer on "Saturday Night Live" after he was spotted partying at a bar without practicing social distancing just days before his scheduled performance.

Wallen waited months before publicly breaking his silence on the incident, sharing a handwritten letter to fans on social media in April.

In the scribe, Wallen maintained that he had "made some mistakes" in 2020 and called it a "tough year," likely pointing to his public intoxication arrest in May and disorderly conduct charges in September.

"I have felt a lot of love lately from so many people I haven't gotten to know yet," Wallen said, while thanking his fans who stood beside him. "I know my corner hasn't been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway."

"I'm figuring those out and I apologized because I was truly sorry and have been making my amends," he continued, although he didn’t specify what he had been trying to correct.

Added Wallen: "I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself. I'm proud of the work I've put in and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."

Wallen went on to write that he always "strives to be better" and that his time away from the spotlight not only helped him identify the ways he wants to improve but also "reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming."

"I found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer," Wallen wrote, before encouraging fans to still attend the scheduled dates of Luke Bryan's tour as well as other festivals.

Reps for Wallen and Rock's Big Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.