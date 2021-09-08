Morgan Stewart reveals she and Jordan McGraw are expecting baby No. 2

Irish twins?

Morgan Stewart has just announced she and her husband, Jordan McGraw, are expecting their second child nearly seven months after giving birth to their first.

"Maybe this baby will look like me??" the E! host, 33, captioned a picture on Instagram on Wednesday of her sticking out her baby bump and McGraw, 34, placing his hand over it.

The pic was taken while the pair were at Red Rocks amphitheater for McGraw’s "Remember This" tour with Kelsea Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers.

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder echoed everyone’s shock in the comments section writing, "No. Freaking. WAY. MORGAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is amazing!!!!!! I can’t say congratulations enough!!!!!!!"

Model Elisa Sednaoui wrote, "You’re a machine."

Meanwhile, McGraw posted the same photo as his wife and simply captioned it, "Round 2."

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Row, in February of this year.

Dr. Phil, who is McGraw’s dad, gushed at the time, "Congratulations to the most deserving and loving young parents in the world! Robin and I are just thrilled to death and so grateful that mother and baby are healthy, happy and well."

Stewart and McGraw tied the knot in December while she was still pregnant. The pair had a very intimate ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nuptials were a first for McGraw, but not Stewart, who had been previously married to her "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick.

Page Six exclusively revealed in August 2019 that the "Daily Pop" host and Fitzpatrick, 32, were calling it quits after sources said she had an inappropriate relationship with a former E! network executive.

The exes did not have any children together.