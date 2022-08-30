Expand / Collapse search
Monkees' frontman Micky Dolenz files a lawsuit against the FBI

Micky Dolenz is the only living member of the four original Monkees

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The FBI has been issued a lawsuit by The Monkees' only surviving member, Micky Dolenz, for any records that may involve him, his deceased band mates, or the band itself.

Dolenz, whose full name is George Michael Dolenz Jr., filed a civil motion against the Department of Justice, citing the Freedom of Information Act.

The Monkees' were investigated by the FBI twice, once for alleged anti-Vietnam war activities in 1967 and another for which any information has been completely redacted.

In addition to being a rock band, the four men were in a show of the same name

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees has requested a release of all FBI compiled information on himself, his three bandmates, and their band.

The FBI bureau in Los Angeles investigated the men, Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Tork, writing, "subliminal messages were depicted on the screen which, in the opinion of [redacted] constituted 'left wing innovations of a political nature.' These messages and pictures were flashes of riots in Berkeley, anti-US messages on the war in Vietnam, racial riots in Selma, Alabama, and similar messages which had received unfavorable response from the audience."

The members of the Monkees, from left, Peter Tork, Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones.

While it is unclear exactly why Dolenz decided to file suit, in legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the plaintiffs' filing is written as, "Mr. Dolenz has the ability to disseminate information on a wide scale and may use information obtained through his request in an original work, particularly an indecent film, documentary or book."

The Monkees had their own TV show, which earned them an Emmy Award in 1967, the same year they were investigated by the FBI.

After the passing of Nesmith in December 2021, Dolenz, 77, is the last surviving Monkee. 

The Monkees were nominated for a Grammy Award but never took one home. They did win an Emmy Award for their television show in 1967.

