Molly Sims, 47, radiates in swimsuit on yacht: 'My last outfit before we quarantine'

Molly Sims is soaking in every minute of sunshine.

The 47-year-old actress stunned in a pink and dark gray leopard print one-piece swimsuit on a yacht. "My last outfit before we quarantine," she captioned the snapshot.

The former model accessorized with dark sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Sims and her family were in Miami, Fla. She's married to movie producer and Netflix exec Scott Stuber and the couple share three children: Brooks, 7, Scarlett, 5, and Grey, 3.

When the five of them return to their home city of Los Angeles, they'll have to quarantine, according to California protocol for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am very grateful for my family, my friends, coworkers, and my community," Sims previously wrote on social media for Thanksgiving.

In addition to a lot of beach days, the entertainer has also been keeping her social media followers up to date with what she's been doing, which includes working out and a lot of family time.

Sims has also been busy executive producing Netflix's new series "Get Organized" alongside Reese Witherspoon, 44. The project premiered in September.

The former supermodel previously told Fox News she took a break from Hollywood when her kids were younger to focus on family life.

“You know, I started older,” Sims explained. “I had my first baby when I was 39… I’ve done a lot in a very short amount of time. It’s like a record. Three kids in five years. But I think because I was older and I met my Prince Charming a little bit later in life that I definitely had to buckle down… We weren’t able to have a real family if I didn’t take a little bit of a step back in my career.”

