Molly Sims has 'Legally Blonde moment' in pink bikini: 'Not mad about it'

Molly Sims is channeling Elle Woods.

The 47-year-old model and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself on the beach, rocking a bright pink bikini paired with a hat that featured a matching pink trim on the brim.

She accessorized with gold jewelry and aviator sunglasses.

"Having a legally blonde moment and I’m not mad about it," Sims captioned the snapshot, referencing Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, in the 2001 film.

Woods notably wears pink ensembles throughout the movie.

In addition to a lot of beach days, the mom of three has also been keeping her social media followers up to date with how she's been spending her time, which includes working out and a lot of family time.

Sims has also been busy executive producing Netflix's new series "Get Organized" alongside Witherspoon, 44. The project is set to premiere in September.

"It started in my pantry and now it’s FINALLY HERE! 🌈✨🙌🏻" Sims wrote alongside the announcement on Monday.

She continued: "The @thehomeedit’s @netflix Original Series, “Get Organized” premieres on September 9th!I am SO incredibly excited to have executive produced this show alongside @reesewitherspoon @hellosunshine and @criticalcontent! I am SO proud of @thehomeedit @cleashearer & @joannateplin for all of their hard work throughout the entire process! 💫 #thehomeedit #getorganized #netflix."