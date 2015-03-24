'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland takes out temporary restraining order on ex

"Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Matthew Prokop claiming he threatened to kill her, TMZ reports.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hyland said her ex choked her and also threatened to set her house on fire.

"His grip was so tight that I could not breathe or speak. I was scared and in fear for my life," the documents read.

Hyland reportedly enlisted the help of her "Modern Family" costar Julie Bowen to stage an intervention with Prokop. But TMZ reports Prokop flipped out and Bowen had to step in.

Prokop is ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Hyland and her dog.

WATCH: Break Time: Sofia Vergara goes viral