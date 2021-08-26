'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet trolls critics who mistakenly thought he was too old for his fiancee

Eric Stonestreet had a hilarious response for trolls criticizing his recent engagement announcement.

The "Modern Family" actor revealed earlier this week that he got engaged to longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer. It seems many people questioned the age gap between the two, remarking that he, at 49-years-old, is far too old for Schweitzer. However, although his bride-to-be looks young, there is only a seven-year age gap between them.

Stonestreet made hay out of that fact in a follow-up post to his initial announcement.

The actor took to Instagram again to reshare the same engagement photos he did last week, only this time the photos had been doctored so that Schweitzer appeared with wrinkles and graying hair.

"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancé," Stonestreet captioned the new collection of images. "Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone."

E! News notes that Stonestreet’s on-screen husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson on "Modern Family" took to the comments section of the post to joke about the age difference between the characters Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neil).

"I assume these are the same people who love Jay & Gloria's relationship…Which is where YOU got the idea of having a younger spouse right?" Ferguson wrote in the comments.

The actor was equally comedic when he initially announced the engagement on social media, joking that he didn’t get a definitive "yes" from Schweitzer.

"She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’" he captioned the image.

People first reported in 2017 that the two-time Emmy-winning actor began dating the pediatric nurse in 2017 after they met at the Big Slick charity event weekend in Kansas City in 2016.