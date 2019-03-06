Model starts a beauty 'revolution' by refusing to conform: report

A Greek Cypriot American model is challenging conventional beauty standards with a unique facial feature: her unibrow.

Sophia Hadjipanteli, 22, who was born and raised in Cyprus but now resides in the United States, says she lets her jet black unibrow grow freely out of a sense of pride for her culture.

“If you’re in a family where your brother and dad also have really nice eyebrows, you’re never really self-conscious of having thick eyebrows,” Hadjipanteli told Harper’s Bazaar. Dazed Digital wrote that she is leading a movement.

Despite receiving a torrent of online abuse for her unibrow – or “Veronika” as she’s nicknamed it – Hadjipanteli says she is unfazed. Now a model, sunglass designer, and body positive activist, Hadjipanteli has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram.

“I personally think my face looks better this way,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Others disagree, and that’s totally cool. I am not trying to get anyone on the unibrow bandwagon. If I like this, just let me like this.”