Lena Dunham posts lacy lingerie Instagram pictures to send body-positive message

Lena Dunham gave fans another intimate look at her life — and body — on Instagram Tuesday to send a powerful message about body image and beyond.

Baring it all in a delicate black bra and lacy underwear, Dunham detailed the ups and downs she's experienced while in the limelight.

"I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much. Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all," Lenham explained in a revealing Instagram post. "But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other."

The "Girls" creator then made another admission: she "weighs the most [she] ever has" and is also the "happiest" she's ever been.

"At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of 'things are going perfectly.' The big, generous, jiggly happiness of “I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.” Not too much... Just enough," she concluded the post, which has received nearly 230,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

She also shared a selfie of the 2-piece lingerie set on her Instagram Story, tagging Lonely Lingerie.

The star has been candid about her serious health struggles and fluctuating weight in recent years.

In July, she celebrated a nearly 25-pound weight gain with side-by-side paparazzi photos.

"On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work," Dunham wrote in an Instagram caption. "On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits."

Dunham admitted she occasionally looks back at the photo of her thinner self "longingly," but the star said she then has to remind herself of the pain she was feeling at that time.

"[I was] sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy," Dunham revealed. "I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees."

The writer-actress has had several health issues in recent years, suffering chronic pain from endometriosis — a disorder where tissue grows outside a woman's uterus.

Dunham thought she was free of endometriosis in April 2017, but discovered she was not rid of the disease after being transported to a hospital during the Met Gala the following month. In March 2018, Dunham explained in an issue of Vogue her decision to undergo a total hysterectomy.