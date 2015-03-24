Missy describes Uncle Si as 'tenderhearted' and 'a bit crazy'

Missy Robertson gets asked a lot of questions about the show and the Robertson clan. Popular topics include whether the family really gets along so famously and what she thinks of Jase's beard. But there's one topic that arouses a substantial number of queries. Uncle Si. Seems folks want to know if the iced-tea swilling hunter is really as quirky as he appears.

The answer is an emphatic and enthusiastic yes. "More so," she told Rob Shuter of VH-1's "The Gossip Table", "remember there's only twenty two minutes in an episode!" But she wanted to make clear that his antics are harmless and he's really an eccentric soul who can spin a terrific yarn.

"He's a sweetheart," she added. "He’s really very tenderhearted. He loves kids but yes he’s goofy and a bit crazy.”