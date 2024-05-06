Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigns title to focus on her mental health: 'Very tough decision'

Noelia Voigt, the reigning Miss USA, resigned from her title Monday to focus on her mental health.

Voigt, 24, who earned the Miss USA crown in September, thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her pageantry endeavor in a lengthy post shared on social media.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," she wrote on Instagram. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe.

"Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023."

Voigt continued, "Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on. Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be."

She shared gratitude for being able to use her platform to advocate for "anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, immigration rights and reform and shedding light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA."

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," Voigt wrote. "How I wish I could hug all of you. I love you all with all of my heart and always will."

Shortly after Voigt announced her resignation, the Miss USA Organization offered "respect and support" to Noelia and her decision to step down from her duties.

"The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the organization said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."

Voigt was previously crowned Miss Alabama Collegiate in 2020, and represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.