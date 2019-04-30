Miss France hopeful, volunteer firefighter killed by tractor-trailer

A 22-year-old Miss France hopeful was killed by a tractor-trailer while on a bike ride in central France last week.

Morgane Rolland was riding her bike with a friend on a small country road in Loire when she swerved to avoid a car and hit a tractor-trailer coming in the opposite direction.

"The bike got stuck on the notch of the trailer, and the cyclist passed under it," a local report said.She was airlifted to the hospital and declared dead upon arrival.

Rolland was runner-up in the 2017 Miss Loire contest and was about to compete in another competition that would send her to compete for Miss France had she won. She was also a volunteer firefighter in her small town.

“When fate steals the life of a young woman of 22 years, we can only be shaken by the tragedy,” the national director of the Miss France organization wrote on Instagram. “Have a good voyage to the land of angels, beautiful Morgane!”

