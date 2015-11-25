Miranda Lambert speaks out about divorce from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is finally getting candid about her divorce.

The singer split from Blake Shelton in early July, with neither party publicly admitting what went wrong. Now, in her cover story for Cosmopolitan Magazine, Miranda is speaking out about life after Blake.

"Marriage is a tough business, and we gave it our best college try," Miranda tells the mag, explaining that she's still processing everything.

The what happened of it all is still a mystery. The couple's quickie divorce was barely a done deal before Blake moved on to a new romance with Gwen Stefani, but Miranda says she isn't ready to date yet and re-marrying is not anywhere near her radar.

"I had a great relationship with an amazing man," the 32-year-old says, "so I know what good is. I have a great launching pad for the future. I will never take that for granted."

As for next steps, Miranda says she just wants to live a full life. "Some of that might mean nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey, and going, 'Man, this sucks right now.'"

And, of course, she'll still be making music.

"I feel the sexiest when I'm in my element, which is playing music," she admits. "It doesn't really matter what I'm wearing necessarily or where I'm at, just on stage with my band playing music is sort of where I feel like I belong and that makes me feel sexy."

Check out Miranda’s full interview with Cosmo when it hits newsstands on Dec. 3.