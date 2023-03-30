Miranda Lambert might consider 'Yellowstone' cameo if she can play one role

Miranda Lambert wouldn’t give a definitive answer about doing a cameo on "Yellowstone," but the country superstar said she’d be most comfortable portraying herself.

"I've never been an actress. It's not my favorite thing," Lambert told Entertainment Tonight after she was asked about the possibility. "But if I can play myself ... that's a little bit easier on me."

It wouldn’t be the first time she stepped in front of the camera for a role. The 39-year-old played an actress on a 2012 episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Lambert is a big fan of the show.

"I've done one thing, and it was probably the one," she said of her portrayal on the detective show. "I'm not saying I won't ever do it again."

Interviewer Rachel Smith pointed out that Lambert already made a cameo of sorts on the show. A poster of Lambert posing on her 2009 album cover "Revolution" appears on the back of the cowboy bunkhouse door in the show.

"My baby posters. I was like 19 in that picture," the "If I Were a Cowboy" singer laughed.

Lambert would be in good company if she joined the show. Ryan Bingham is a regular, and Lainey Wilson has a recurring role. And Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw starred in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."

Keanu Reeves also said he'd be interested in appearing on the show.

"I’d love to do a western," the "John Wick" actor told ET Canada in a recent interview.

Lambert told ET she recently spoke to "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan about getting her songs on the show.

"I actually was at a thing in Texas," she said. "Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts, and I did as well. So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle. ... I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, 'I have some tunes, man, here they are!'"