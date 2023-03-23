Ben Affleck 'disturbed' by wife Jennifer Lopez's love of 'Yellowstone'

Ben Affleck revealed that his wife Jennifer Lopez is hooked on "Yellowstone," just like the rest of us.

The "Air" actor revealed that his wife loves one couple in particular on the hit show.

"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes 'Yellowstone,'" Affleck quipped during an appearance on "The Bills Simmons Podcast."

Affleck added that Lopez is "really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife."

Hauser portrays Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone," who’s married to Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. Beth is the daughter of Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton.

"Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has in the car about the ways to become rich," Affleck went on to say.

"And then she was like, 'I love this story of these two.'"

"I was like, 'Wait a minute? With Cole? With Hauser? What do you love about it?'"

Affleck’s "Air" co-star Matt Damon, who was also on the podcast, admitted he’s also a fan of Hauser’s "Yellowstone" character.

"To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn't a giant movie star," Damon said and added he has "pure, raw talent" as an actor.

"He is very convincing as that guy. I think America believes he is Rip. He's perfect," Affleck chimed in.

Affleck, Damon and Hauser are no strangers to the Hollywood spotlight.

The three actors starred together in the popular 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting."

"When we worked with him, he was 16, I'll never forget," Damon recalled. "We were driving back into Boston ... leaving set for the first week, driving into Cambridge, and we're like ... 'Leaving me and you out, who's the f---in' best actor here?' And both of us, at the same time, were like, 'Hauser.'"

"He was raw talent; just astonishing ... and just the sweetest soul," he said.

Affleck and Lopez were married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after getting engaged in April.

Lopez filed to change her last name to match her husband.