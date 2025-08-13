Minnie Driver posts beach bikini photos from sizzling solo trip to Rome

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnie Driver is enjoying some solo time at the beach.

The 55-year-old "Good Will Hunting" actress posted a series of photos on Instagram Sunday from her solo vacation to Rome. In one of the photos, Driver lay on a lounge chair in a black bikini with high-waisted bottoms, which she paired with black sunglasses.

In the next photo, Driver smiled into the camera as she took a selfie on the beach, this time adding an Armani sunhat to the mix to protect her skin.

"Slightly ambivalent about being alone for this long , but the lady next to me took the very nice overhead shot showing off my @leftonfriday swimsuit and I swam for 1.5 miles until a lifeguard in a pedalo (❗️🫶🏼) arrived to ask me if I was ok," she wrote in the caption.

"Something seemed to make sense to him when I told him I was British. I love my work and I miss my family, I suppose these things must just live side by side . #sunday #roma #seaside #isleybrothers."

Many fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the actress, while others were impressed by her dedication to her work and fitness.

"That swimsuit looks amazing on you, what a beautiful shot! Your dedication to swimming is inspiring, keep up the great work! It's tough being away from loved ones, but your work is impressive," one fan wrote in the comments section.

A second fan wrote, "Another gorgeous swim suit 😍 you look amazing 🤩," while a third added, "Was just thinking of buying one of those swimsuits and now I absolutely will because you look so damn good!!! Hope you’re well ❤️."

This isn't the first time Driver has posted a swimsuit photo on social media. In August 2024, the actress shared a photo of herself in a black one-piece, posing in front of a green screen to make it seem as if she was at the beach, writing in the caption that the scenario had her questioning her sanity.

Earlier that year, the actress opened up to The Sunday Times about the mistakes she made in her life, particularly with relationships.

"If I look at my history, what it did was make me want to be married so much and then choose men who were so not the right men to be married to," Driver told The Sunday Times . "So, I would carry on longing to be married and to have that conservative version [of a relationship], find men who had no interest in that, and then if one did, run a mile.

"The one time I was engaged it would have been, I think, the biggest mistake of my life." Driver was engaged to actor Josh Brolin from April 2001 to October of that year.

Driver has never been married but has been in a relationship with writer and director Addison O’Dea since 2019, telling People in July 2024, "I could see what an amazing person he was from the minute I met him."