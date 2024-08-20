Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Minnie Driver's swimsuit photo shoot had actress questioning her 'sanity'

Movie star Minnie Driver used a green screen to create a beach background for her swimsuit photo

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Minnie Driver's recent beach photo shoot left the actress questioning her sanity.

Driver posed wearing a black swimsuit featuring cut-outs on the side for her nearly 350,000 Instagram followers. The "Good Will Hunting" star accessorized with a black pair of sunglasses.

The 54-year-old actress used a green screen for a beach in the background.

"When your lovely friend @maisonmarine.co sends you a [fire emoji] swimsuit, but the beach you’re on requires a wetsuit so you green-screen yourself and start questioning your sanity but not your hotness or her design talent," Driver captioned the photo.

Minnie Driver in a swimsuit and on TV

Minnie Driver had to green screen a beach into the background of a swimsuit photo. (Instagram/Minnie Driver, Getty Images)

Fans and friends applauded Driver's editing skills in the comments.

"Top marks all around," one user wrote. "Including the green screen!"

"The palm tree is making me giggle but the swim and the model are [fire emojis]," another added.

"The suit is very nice on you! I'm glad you didn't doubt your hotness," one user commented. "It is indisputable. Everyone knows this."

Minnie Driver at an Oscars party

Minnie Driver said posing in a black swimsuit with a green screen beach background made her question her "sanity" but not her "hotness."  (Getty Images)

Driver recently opened up about how her complicated family dynamics almost led to her making the "biggest mistake" of her life.

"If I look at my history, what it did was make me want to be married so much and then choose men who were so not the right men to be married to," Driver told The Sunday Times. "So, I would carry on longing to be married and to have that conservative version [of a relationship], find men who had no interest in that and then, if one did, run a mile."

Driver's parents split up when she was 6 years old, and when she was 12, she learned that they had never been legally married. Throughout the relationship, her father was married to another woman with whom he shared another family.

A split image of Minnie Driver now with an old photo of her with Josh Brolin

Minnie Driver and Josh Brolin were engaged briefly in 2001. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; SGranitz/WireImage)

She admitted, "The one time I was engaged it would have been, I think, the biggest mistake of my life."

Driver was previously engaged to actor Josh Brolin. The two first met when filming "Slow Burn." They became engaged in April 2001, but split in October of the same year.

