Minnie Driver's swimsuit photo shoot had actress questioning her 'sanity'

Minnie Driver's recent beach photo shoot left the actress questioning her sanity.

Driver posed wearing a black swimsuit featuring cut-outs on the side for her nearly 350,000 Instagram followers. The "Good Will Hunting" star accessorized with a black pair of sunglasses.

The 54-year-old actress used a green screen for a beach in the background.

"When your lovely friend @maisonmarine.co sends you a [fire emoji] swimsuit, but the beach you’re on requires a wetsuit so you green-screen yourself and start questioning your sanity but not your hotness or her design talent," Driver captioned the photo.

MINNIE DRIVER ADMITS TWISTED FAMILY HISTORY ALMOST LED TO ‘BIGGEST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE’

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Fans and friends applauded Driver's editing skills in the comments.

"Top marks all around," one user wrote. "Including the green screen!"

"The palm tree is making me giggle but the swim and the model are [fire emojis]," another added.

"The suit is very nice on you! I'm glad you didn't doubt your hotness," one user commented. "It is indisputable. Everyone knows this."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Driver recently opened up about how her complicated family dynamics almost led to her making the "biggest mistake" of her life.

"If I look at my history, what it did was make me want to be married so much and then choose men who were so not the right men to be married to," Driver told The Sunday Times. "So, I would carry on longing to be married and to have that conservative version [of a relationship], find men who had no interest in that and then, if one did, run a mile."

Driver's parents split up when she was 6 years old, and when she was 12, she learned that they had never been legally married. Throughout the relationship, her father was married to another woman with whom he shared another family.

She admitted, "The one time I was engaged it would have been, I think, the biggest mistake of my life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP