Documentary: Minnesota man murdered by siblings felt threatened before grisly end

EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota man Edwin Hawes met a grisly end at the hands of his brother and sister.

The horrific case is being explored in Season 2 of Oxygen’s true-crime docu-series “Killer Siblings,” which spotlights some of the most terrifying slayings committed by family members. Psychologists, detectives, investigators and those who knew both the victims and killers speak out.

District attorney Paul Young told Fox News there’s no question Hawes’ murder will leave audiences stunned.

“When horrible things happen, it makes you want to communicate that information to others, so people can get an accurate understanding of what happened in the criminal justice system from the initial investigation to the trial,” Young said of why he shared his account for the show. “I think people benefit from getting accurate, first-hand information about how we handle some of the worst things to ever happen in our cities and communities.”

In late 2008, police found a burned body at a farm. When Hawes’ sister Elizabeth Hawes was asked about the large illegal fire, the then-43-year-old replied, “That’s not my brother,” the Star Tribune reported. Court documents also showed that at one point, she also said. “Maybe [Edwin] was in an accident. I hope he dies. He’s a very bad man.”

But dental records indicated it was her missing sibling.

Anoka County authorities later revealed Hawes was shot in the chest by a crossbow at his Andover home, beaten over the head with a baseball bat, run over, and then taken across the state where his charred remains were discovered at a farm owned by his brother Andrew Hawes, 36, the outlet shared.

Previously, blood was found on Hawes’ driveway, his home’s exterior and on the undercarriage of his car when he was reported missing.

“One thing that stood out to me was that it was very evident that multiple locations were crime scenes,” Young said. “We had the house where the blood splatter was, as well as articles that were attempted to be used to clean up scattered throughout. It was something that was planned and it was something that was violent.”

Young described Elizabeth’s initial statement to the police as “chilling.”

“It was a very bold statement,” he said. “You knew he’s missing. Well, maybe something happened. Maybe there was an accident. But this was personal. We have a sibling, someone you would trust. Someone who’s part of your family… But when you become desperate, you do desperate things.”

And bad blood ran deep in the Hawes family.

A year before Hawes was killed outside his home, his mother, Demetria Hawes, said she discovered that family stocks, a retirement fund and even a burial fund, all entrusted to his care, had disappeared, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

The matriarch claimed in court that the family began to find out about the missing money in spring 2007. Hawes was granted power of attorney over his 100-year-old grandmother years earlier and her stocks were sold without her approval. Demetria said she believed the stocks amounted to $600,000, the outlet shared.

A loan had also been taken out on the grandmother’s home, and her prepaid burial fund was also gone. Demetria testified that when she checked on a retirement fund for her and her husband, she only spotted “two, three dollars in that account” where there should have been $20,000.

The outlet also noted that once the family learned that the money was gone, Hawes left the family lawn care business he was originally running with his brother Andrew.

The siblings believed Hawes embezzled money from the business. It was also reported that Andrew threatened his brother once he was convinced that Hawes was writing company checks that had nothing to do with the lawn service. Despite the reported findings made by the siblings, it was reported that Hawes was never charged with a crime.

“The exact motive may never be known,” Young said. “Only two people could perhaps ever talk about that. But from the outside, from what the investigation showed, these acts were an exclamation mark, if you will, from misunderstanding, jealousy, and a deteriorating relationship that all came together. The brother and sister who killed Edwin determined in their minds that there was no other alternative but to commit this horrific crime.”

“… The animosity seemed to be most directed at money, how it was used, how much it should have been, and where it should be,” Young added.

Things had become so tumultuous between the siblings that Hawes was granted a restraining order against his sister a month before he died. Police would later find latex gloves with her DNA and Hawes’ blood.

“Edwin was attempting to create space and distance,” Young said. “And when somebody gets a restraining order, they feel threatened. They know they need help.”

Andrew testified that he provided the crossbow, accidentally backed the car over his brother in a panic and later dragged Hawes’ body into the fire pit and ignited it, the Star Tribune reported.

In 2010, the siblings were found guilty and received life sentences with no chance of parole.

“Andrew and Elizabeth were flawed individuals who took out whatever grudges they had, real or perceived, on their brother,” Young said. “I was not able to appreciate any remorse for what they did. Whether they had it or not, I can’t say. But what came across in court was the offering of excuses and pointing fingers.”

Young hopes the series will give audiences a clearer picture of how the justice system works, especially when it comes to a gruesome murder, like Hawes’.

“Edwin lost his life,” said Young. “His family who survived him has to go on without Edwin. There are two people in prison for committing horrific acts. Everyone’s lives are forever changed in this story.”

Season 2 of "Killer Siblings" premieres Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on Oxygen.