Miley Cyrus shares topless photos of herself from Vanity Fair photo shoot

Miley Cyrus has never been afraid to show some skin, and her latest photos from her Vanity Fair cover feature the singer wearing a see-through rhinestone top.

Cyrus, 26, shared some of the images to her Instagram Thursday. The rhinestone photo received over five million likes as of Friday morning. She also shared other photos from her shoot with Vanity Fair, including one where she holds her hands over her breasts.

The former “Hannah Montana” star spoke about her sexuality and her marriage to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth to Vanity Fair in their cover story released this week.

The “Malibu” singer tied the knot with the “Hunger Games” star in a secret wedding in December at their Nashville, Tenn., home.

Earlier this week, Cyrus hilariously challenged singer Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein campaign by posting a photo of herself topless wearing the brand’s signature underwear. Cyrus covered her and Mendes’ nipples with red hearts.

