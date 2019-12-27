Miley Cyrus 'relieved' she and Liam Hemsworth reached divorce settlement, wants to 'move on': report

Miley Cyrus is ready to leave the past behind.

The 27-year-old singer is focusing on the future as she and ex Liam Hemsworth, 29, recently agreed upon details of their split.

"Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce," a source close to Cyrus told People. "She just wants to move on."

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after nearly eight months of marriage. Hemsworth hired "disso queen" Laura Wasser to represent him in the split.

Around the time of the filing, sources told TMZ that Cyrus and the "Hunger Games" actor had a prenuptial agreement, so the division of property was likely not going to cause issues.

According to reports, the former couple recently agreed upon details of their divorce settlement, but it has yet to be finalized.

Cyrus has kept close to her loved ones during the holidays as the divorce end is near. She and new Australian boyfriend Cody Simpson spent Christmas together for the first time. Hemsworth, meanwhile, stayed in the land down under to be with family.

Prior to Christmas, Cyrus worried fans after releasing a song about being lonely for the holidays. However, on Wednesday, she appeared to be in brighter spirits as she wished her millions of Instagram followers a Merry Christmas from "America's most dysfunctional family."

Hemsworth is now linked to model Gabriella Brooks.