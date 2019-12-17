Liam Hemsworth introduces rumored model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks to parents: report

Liam Hemsworth is wasting no time when it comes to his love life.

The "Hunger Games" actor, 29, fueled dating rumors once again after he was spotted introducing model Gabriella Brooks to his parents, Craig and Leonie, on Friday.

According to People, the group was out to lunch in Byron Bay, Australia when cameras caught Brooks and Leonie chatting seconds before embracing one another.

According to reports, Brooks is 21 years old. Per her Instagram, Brooks is represented by modeling agencies Priscilla, Next and Storm, and often posts sexy bikini snaps.

Like Hemsworth, Brooks was reportedly born in Australia. On Nov. 30, the young model posted a photo of a beach with the caption, "Byron," along with a heart.

The lunch outing comes four months after the Australian actor filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, and not long after he was linked to "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown.

Brown recently stayed mum on her rumored romance with Hemsworth while on a red carpet.

"My rule is not talking about my personal life," she said in an interview with Confidential magazine, via E! News. Just last month, Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Patsky weighed in on the actor’s split from Cyrus in an interview with Hola!

“After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” the 43-year-old model said. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus may have to face off in a Los Angeles court in 2020, documents obtained by RadarOnline showed. According to a notice signed on Dec. 3, the couple's divorce is "not complete," E! Online confirmed.