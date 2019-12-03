Liam Hemsworth’s rumored girlfriend Maddison Brown addresses romance

Maddison Brown isn’t exactly jumping at the opportunity to discuss her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, following the actor’s divorce from Miley Cyrus.

The “Dynasty” star spoke publicly for the first time about her rumored romance with the Australian hunk and was mum on defining the pair’s relationship with when asked about their low-key love.

“I’m not answering that question,” Brown, 22, said in an interview with Confidential magazine, via E! News.

MADDISON BROWN: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LIAM HEMSWORTH'S REPORTED NEW ROMANCE

“My rule is not talking about my personal life," she added.

The “Sugarland” actress went on to say that she could see why outsiders would be interested in her relationship, given her rapidly-rising level of popularity. However, the budding star maintained that this aspect of her life is off-limits.

"But again, I can understand it from an objective point of view why people are interested and again, it's not really in my day-to-day reality," the model continued. "I understand it, it's human nature… Everyone wants gossip. It doesn't really bother me too much I don't really pay attention to it."

LIAM HEMSWORTH MOVES ON FROM MILEY CYRUS WITH 'DYNASTY' ACTRESS

While the pair have taken their connection in stride, a source close to Hemsworth, 29, told People magazine in October that despite being spotted holding hands on one occasion and kissing on the following day, the two were “taking it slow.”

“Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her,” said the insider, while a second source told the outlet that the “Hunger Games” star and Brown met through mutual friends.

“They have only known each other for a few weeks but are getting on great,” the source said. “Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last month, Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Patsky weighed in on the actor’s split from Cyrus in an interview with Hola!

“After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” the 43-year-old model said. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”