Miley Cyrus covers Mazzy Star’s 'Fade into You' in latest performance

Miley Cyrus is belting out her latest tunes and covering others.

The "Golden G String" singer, 28, partook in NPR's Tiny Desk concert on Thursday that saw her kick off the performance with a cover of Mazzy Star’s "Fade into You" before diving into two tracks — "Golden G String" and "Prisoner" — off her 2020 album, "Plastic Hearts."

The performance started with the singer rocking a pair of sunglasses, a cowboy hat and a faux fur coat in a very tiny microcosm of a bedroom.

After concluding her performance of the Mazzy Star hit song, Cyrus slowly strips out of her fur coat, hat and glasses.

"They told me I should cover it, but I went the other way," Cyrus appropriately sings in "Golden G String" as she grabs onto herself.

The line harkens back to a December social media post, in which Cyrus unveiled a steamy Rolling Stone photoshoot with the same song quote in the caption.

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, 59, and Leticia "Tish" Cyrus, 53, has long been a champion for body positivity and a woman’s right to bare all. During her interview with Rolling Stone, she said in the past two years or so, "big progress" continues to be made to allow women to feel free in their own bodies.

"I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing?" Cyrus inquired in the cover story. "The media hasn’t really slut-shamed me in a long time."

