Miley Cyrus says she was told to ‘cover it so I went the other way’ as she poses topless for Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus is once again going against conventional conduct.

The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress, 28, who was never one for subtlety, is baring all in a steamy new photoshoot for Rolling Stone.

“THEY TOLD ME I SHOULD COVER IT SO I WENT THE OTHER WAY,” Cyrus captioned the pic on social media, which shows her completely exposing her breasts in a gold-line black leather jacket as she poses in a steam-punk-inspired elevator.

Cyrus, privy to the social media rules of engagement, shared two versions of the nude image – one to Instagram, which strategically emblazons the “Rolling Stone” logo over the sensitive parts of her breasts – and another to Twitter that displays the fully-exposed body parts.

The publication also shared the NSFW iteration of the image, taken by photographer Brad Elterman on its website Friday.

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Leticia ‘Tish’ Cyrus, has long been a champion for body positivity and a woman’s right to bare all. During her interview with the legacy outlet, she said in the past two years or so, “big progress” continues to be made to allow women to feel free in their own bodies.

“I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing?” Cyrus inquired in the cover story. “The media hasn’t really slut-shamed me in a long time.”

She added some criticism on part of the media which Cyrus said aided in the “shaming” that often came her way when she was a teenager.

“At one point I was like, ‘Yo, when I’m 16 and you’re circling my boobs and s–t like that . . . I’m the bad guy?’ I think people are starting to go, ‘Wait, wait, wait. That was f—ked up.’ They’re starting to know who the enemy and who the victim was there,” Cyrus explained.

Pressed on whether the scrutiny on her body has affected her in any way, Cyrus said it barely impacted her introspective growth.

"I can’t remember if it hurt my feelings or not. I don’t remember it really penetrating," she admitted. "I think I knew who I was meant to be, but I’m sure there’s something in there. Some trauma of feeling so criticized, I think, for what I felt was pretty average teenage, early [20s] exploration."

Meanwhile, the newsstand cover shows Cyrus striking an aggressive pose as she covers herself with both hands.