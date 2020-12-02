Miley Cyrus says her relationship with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

The two dated on-and-off for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018, only to split eight months later.

During a recent chat on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Midnight Sky" singer, 28, discussed how the couple losing their Malibu, Calif., home to a wildfire pushed her into getting married.

"In trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire," she explained, pointing out that wild animals sometimes have the same reaction in nature, per Us Weekly.

“You’re attracted to that heat, and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” said the star.

She added: “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

However, she said, the relationship came to an end because there was "too much conflict" between herself and Hemsworth, now 30.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” stated the "Black Mirror" actress. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Furthermore, the star confirmed that the opening track of her latest album, "WTF Do I Know?" is about Hemsworth.

The song features the line, "I don't even miss you," but Cyrus explained that it's not quite as cut-and-dry as it seems.

“Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier,” noted the singer. “Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.”