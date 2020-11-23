Miley Cyrus says she 'fell off' amid pandemic, reveals she's two weeks sober

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about her sobriety.

The 28-year-old singer recently appeared on Apple's New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe for an interview, which was published on Monday, the same day as her birthday.

During the conversation, the "Plastic Hearts" singer was asked by host Zane Lowe about her one-year sobriety when she admitted, "Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f-----g sober.'

"I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and you know I feel like I really accepted that time," Cyrus stated.

MILEY CYRUS SAYS RECENT YEARS HAVE BROUGHT HER 'A LOT OF TRAUMA OF LOSS'

She went on to explain that "one of the things" that she's used is, "'Don't get furious, get curious,'" Cyrus said. "So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"

MILEY CYRUS SAYS METALLICA COVER ALBUM IS IN THE WORKS: 'I'VE BEEN TOTALLY IGNITED'

Cyrus also said that she believes "everyone has to do what is best for them." For herself, Cyrus says she doesn't "have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time."

She further explained that she's "very disciplined."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f---ing do it anymore, I don't," Cyrus said. "The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to it just is. I'm just very disciplined."

In addition, Cyrus spoke specifically about being sober at the age of 27. The "27 Club" is an accounting first of popular musicians -- such as Jimi Hendrix, The Doors' Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and The Rolling Stones' Brian Jones -- who have died at age 27, as a result of drug and alcohol abuse. Since its origination in the 1970s, it has expanded to include young actors and artists. The list of causes has also been broadened to include suicide, accidents or acts of violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself," she told Lowe, according to People magazine. "That actually really made me want to get sober was because we've lost so many icons at 27. It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report