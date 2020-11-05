Miley Cyrus says recent years have brought her 'a lot of trauma of loss'

It's been a rough few years for Miley Cyrus.

The songstress -- who will turn 28 on Nov. 23 -- recently opened up about the hardships she's faced and how she's changed as she's gotten older, when she appeared on an edition of the Scandanavian talk show "Skavlan."

"I think my feelings change really drastically all the time," said the star. "Because every experience we have at every second changes the way that you perceive your life."

Cyrus added that she finds there can be "a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on" beyond traumatic events in their lives.

"I've gone through a lot of trauma of loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce. Recently my grandma, who I was super close with, I lost," recounted the "Black Mirror" actress.

Cyrus said, however, that she doesn't let the bad times get her too down.

"In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something but it was just because it wasn't going to change it," shared the star. "I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."

She added: "I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people, as you lose one person, another person comes into your life."

The "Midnight Sky" singer also reflected on the state of affairs in the world.

"I think that we've seen more divide recently than I have in my lifetime just because we're really understanding the division between race and wealth and that wealth and health can actually be the same thing and I think that's unfathomably wrong," she stated. "That's why our election is so important."