This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Migos' record label claims Takeoff killed by 'stray bullet,' condemns 'senseless violence'

Houston Police have not revealed how 28-year-old rapper Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was hit by gunfire

By Greg Norman | Fox News
The record label behind rap trio Migos is claiming musician Takeoff was killed by a "stray bullet" in Houston, as police there continue to search for leads following the 28-year-old's death. 

In a statement, Quality Control Music, which represented rap artist Takeoff, also known as Kirsnick Khari Ball, said "senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated." 

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother," the statement added, asking fans to "please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss." 

Houston Police Sgt. Michael Arrington said Tuesday that the shooting resulting in Takeoff’s death occurred after a private party ended at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the downtown area early that morning. After the party ended, he said, there was an argument among a large group of people and then gunfire. Dozens of witnesses "did not stick around to give a statement." 

HOUSTON POLICE CONFIRM MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF KILLED IN SHOOTING: ‘WE WILL FIND WHO IS RESPONSIBLE’ 

Takeoff, from the Migos trio, was fatally shot in Houston Tuesday, according to officials.

Takeoff, from the Migos trio, was fatally shot in Houston Tuesday, according to officials. (Scott Dudelson)

Police have not disclosed the nature in which Takeoff was shot. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said officers responded to a call of "a shooting in progress at 2:34 a.m." and, upon arrival, "came upon a deceased male." 

VIDEO SHOWS RISING BOXING STAR STANDING NEXT TO TAKEOFF SECONDS BEFORE FATAL SHOOTING

The rap group Migos consists of Quavo, Offset, and the late Takeoff.

The rap group Migos consists of Quavo, Offset, and the late Takeoff. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for DCP)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Quality Control Music and the Houston Police Department for further comment. 

Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on Jan. 16, 2020 in Paris.

Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on Jan. 16, 2020 in Paris. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, which included Cardi B's husband Offset and musician Quavo. Takeoff was Quavo's nephew, and Offset was Takeoff's cousin. 

"Anyone who has information on the shooter, let us bring justice to this family," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference Tuesday. "We will solve this case. We will find the shooter." 

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

