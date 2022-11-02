Migos' record label claims Takeoff killed by 'stray bullet,' condemns 'senseless violence'

The record label behind rap trio Migos is claiming musician Takeoff was killed by a "stray bullet" in Houston, as police there continue to search for leads following the 28-year-old's death.

In a statement, Quality Control Music, which represented rap artist Takeoff, also known as Kirsnick Khari Ball, said "senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother," the statement added, asking fans to "please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."

Houston Police Sgt. Michael Arrington said Tuesday that the shooting resulting in Takeoff’s death occurred after a private party ended at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the downtown area early that morning. After the party ended, he said, there was an argument among a large group of people and then gunfire. Dozens of witnesses "did not stick around to give a statement."

Police have not disclosed the nature in which Takeoff was shot. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said officers responded to a call of "a shooting in progress at 2:34 a.m." and, upon arrival, "came upon a deceased male."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Quality Control Music and the Houston Police Department for further comment.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, which included Cardi B's husband Offset and musician Quavo. Takeoff was Quavo's nephew, and Offset was Takeoff's cousin.

"Anyone who has information on the shooter, let us bring justice to this family," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference Tuesday. "We will solve this case. We will find the shooter."

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.