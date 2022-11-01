Houston PD confirms Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting: 'We will find who is responsible'

Takeoff from the Migos rap trio was confirmed to be the victim in a fatal shooting Tuesday in Houston. He was 28.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner was confident when saying "we will find who is responsible" as he called on the community to provide information about the shooting. More than 40 people may have been witnesses to the shooting that occurred after 2 a.m.

"Anyone who has information on the shooter, let us bring justice to this family," Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference. "We will solve this case. We will find the shooter."

When asked if the "Versace" singer may have been tied to any criminal activities, Finner said, "We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time."

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, which included Cardi B's husband Offset and musician Quavo. Takeoff was Quavo's nephew, and Offset was Takeoff's cousin.

The three family members were reportedly raised together by Quavo's mother in Atlanta.

The Grammy-nominated group is known for "Bad and Boujee," "Walk It Talk It" and "MotorSport."

Finner began the conference with a "human element," expressing how "very tough" it was to speak with Takeoff's mother following his death.

"I spoke to this young man's mother just an hour ago, flew in here from out of town," he said. "I want everyone to understand the pain and suffering of a mother."

The chief said officers responded to a call of "a shooting in progress at 2:34 a.m." and, upon arrival, "came upon a deceased male."

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great man he was and what a great artist," the chief said.

Sgt. Michael Arrington described the incident that occurred once a private party ended at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the downtown area. After the party ended, he said, there was an argument among a large group of people and then a shooting. Dozens of witnesses "did not stick around to give a statement."

"We’re looking for anything to help us," he said. "We want to find justice for this family."

Arrington added that two additional victims, a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female, were being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

The police chief admitted "these types of shootings can't happen" as he answered questions about the ongoing investigation.

"I'm proud of my city. I know the heart of our people. I know what we’re about, so that’s what I'm trying to wake up," he said. "It is personal. It's not only personal for this incident. Anybody that's killed in our city, you take it personal, and I don't know how a chief of police doesn't take it personal."

The mayor reiterated that the shooting was not a "Houston-unique situation" and admitted crime rates in the fourth-most populated city in the United States were "not the worst."

Takeoff's lawyer, Drew Findling of Findling Law Firm, told Fox News Digital Tuesday, "Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff. Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always."

Officials shared new information about the shooting about two hours after an initial post.

"UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals," Houston Police posted at 6:04 a.m. "We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here."

"We will find who is responsible." Finner said Tuesday during a press conference. "Someone knows exactly who it was, and I feel confident in it. We're going to get them into custody."